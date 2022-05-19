Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives $284.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.30) to GBX 319 ($3.93) in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 307 ($3.78) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 310 ($3.82) in a report on Friday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS TNLIF remained flat at $$4.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. Trainline has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

