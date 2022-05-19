Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $214.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ubiquiti reported unimpressive third-quarter fiscal 2022 results with both the bottom line and the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Pandemic-induced widespread supply chain disruptions, including higher tariffs and shipping costs remain concerns. The company is susceptible to macroeconomic challenges due to its diverse scale of operations. The price-competitive environment and dynamic market with rapidly evolving technologies are other risks. Nonetheless, Ubiquiti benefits from healthy order trends with a flexible and adaptable business model in order to optimize growth. It is committed to reducing operational costs with a self-sustaining mechanism for product support. Ubiquiti believes that investments in research and development, inventory and operations management will likely help it expand the addressable market.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UI. TheStreet cut Ubiquiti from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $242.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $218.15 and a twelve month high of $344.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.04.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($1.07). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 57,441.32% and a net margin of 29.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 227.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 220.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

