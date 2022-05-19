UBS Group Cuts Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target to $18.00

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.
NYSE WBX opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. Wallbox has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $27.50.
About Wallbox (Get Rating)
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.
