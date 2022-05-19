Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Tops $0.0308 on Exchanges

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $392,444.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

