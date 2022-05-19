United Bank Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

United Bank reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.3% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,427,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,484,000 after acquiring an additional 292,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 726,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,407,000 after purchasing an additional 246,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $4.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.86. 5,108,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,203,742. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.76 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.17 and a 200-day moving average of $228.36.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.27.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

