United Bank Sells 157 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

United Bank lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,898,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,405. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.86 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.96 and its 200-day moving average is $163.04. The stock has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

