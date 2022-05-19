United Bank Sells 3,764 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

United Bank lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.4% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. United Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

SCHD stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,329,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,214. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.39.

