Unslashed Finance (USF) Price Reaches $0.0937 on Major Exchanges

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0937 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Unslashed Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $16,525.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4,794% against the dollar and now trades at $244.19 or 0.00829756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.10 or 0.00465859 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00033532 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,674.26 or 1.68791316 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

