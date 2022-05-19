Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

USIO stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 million, a PE ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. Usio has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Usio by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Usio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Usio by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Usio by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 120,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

