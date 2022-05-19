V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $61.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a na rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VFC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of V.F. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital lowered shares of V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. V.F. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $85.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

