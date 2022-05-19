Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Valley National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of VLY opened at $11.74 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLY. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $821,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,233,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 26.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 197.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 230,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 153,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.