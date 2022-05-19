Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI) Stock Price Up 1%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.24 and last traded at $47.17. Approximately 256,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 366,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund in the first quarter worth $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $104,709,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 74,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

