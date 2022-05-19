Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $175.65 and last traded at $175.81. 26,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 33,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.21 and a 200-day moving average of $202.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 19,807.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 732,859 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,715,000 after acquiring an additional 102,147 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,747,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 1,501.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,872,000 after acquiring an additional 64,639 shares during the period.

