Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDX – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.73 and last traded at $50.71. 1,966,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,198,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.61.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.07.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.