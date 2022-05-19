Vanilla Network (VNLA) Market Cap Tops $697,790.26

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00004181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $697,790.26 and $2,483.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4,794% against the dollar and now trades at $244.19 or 0.00829756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.10 or 0.00465859 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00033532 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,674.26 or 1.68791316 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

