Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,895.83% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:VBLT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.57. 47,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,011. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

