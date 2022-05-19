VeChain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $187.81 Million (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. VeChain has a total market cap of $1.99 billion and approximately $187.81 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006032 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About VeChain

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

