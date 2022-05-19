Velas (VLX) Reaches Market Cap of $192.16 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. Velas has a market cap of $192.16 million and $4.74 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000243 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001601 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002341 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,299,939,976 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

