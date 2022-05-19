Veris Limited (ASX:VRS) Insider Karl Paganin Buys 435,295 Shares

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Veris Limited (ASX:VRSGet Rating) insider Karl Paganin acquired 435,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,294.18 ($19,786.14).

Karl Paganin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 8th, Karl Paganin bought 2,000,000 shares of Veris stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,000.00 ($90,909.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Veris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veris Limited provides surveying, professional and advisory, and geospatial services in Australia. The company's Veris Australia segment provides an end-to-end spatial data solution, which includes data collection, analysis, interpretation, data hosting and access, modelling, and sharing and insights for clients.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Veris (ASX:VRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.