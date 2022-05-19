Veris Limited (ASX:VRS) Insider Karl Paganin Buys 435,295 Shares

Veris Limited (ASX:VRS – Get Rating) insider Karl Paganin acquired 435,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,294.18 ($19,786.14).

Karl Paganin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Karl Paganin bought 2,000,000 shares of Veris stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,000.00 ($90,909.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Veris Limited provides surveying, professional and advisory, and geospatial services in Australia. The company's Veris Australia segment provides an end-to-end spatial data solution, which includes data collection, analysis, interpretation, data hosting and access, modelling, and sharing and insights for clients.

