Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $33.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.92 billion and the highest is $34.25 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $33.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $136.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.90 billion to $137.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $138.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.78 billion to $142.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.93.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,540,898,000 after buying an additional 3,568,252 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 48,742 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 90.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 69.6% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 328,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after buying an additional 134,740 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 23,185,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,083,496. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

