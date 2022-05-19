Vertcoin Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $10.38 million and $77,401.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,164,110 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

