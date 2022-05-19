Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Vertiv news, CFO David Joseph Fallon acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vertiv by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vertiv by 148.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,873,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,102.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

