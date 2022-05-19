Viasat (VSAT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Viasat to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Shares of VSAT opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Viasat has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $68.76.

Get Viasat alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,590,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,596,000 after buying an additional 55,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,342,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,500,000 after buying an additional 40,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Viasat by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 102,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Viasat by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,537,000 after purchasing an additional 257,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Viasat by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Viasat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.