Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Trading Up 13.1%

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 13.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 7,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 371,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBOT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $27,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 136,413 shares in the company, valued at $556,565.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $48,601.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,560.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,393 shares of company stock valued at $169,607 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

