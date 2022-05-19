VIG Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,673.00 (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $714,806.91 and $1,673.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000491 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,038,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars.

