Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIND) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIND – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.66. 32,657 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 30,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74.
About Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIND)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viking Energy Group (VKIND)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.