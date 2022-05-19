Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Holdings Cut by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,488 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,552,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,799,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,437,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 374,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 517.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 419,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,086,000 after buying an additional 351,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of -0.20.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.