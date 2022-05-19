Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.Vista Outdoor also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.85-$1.95 EPS.

Shares of VSTO traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 902,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.78.

In other news, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $318,098.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,369.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $137,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,052 shares of company stock valued at $566,705. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 19.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $237,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

