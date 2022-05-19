Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,387 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 2.12% of Vital Farms worth $15,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $8,757,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 395,156 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,127,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after acquiring an additional 162,783 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,810,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,774,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $391.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.71 and a beta of 0.18.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Vital Farms had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 7,975,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,043,272.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

