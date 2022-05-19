Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Short Interest Update

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after buying an additional 448,222 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 441,073 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter worth $3,208,000. Finally, Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at $2,855,000.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.46 million. Analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

