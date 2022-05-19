Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $4.71 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 19th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $112.50 million and $20.21 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for about $4.71 or 0.00015862 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,681.41 or 1.00016210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002193 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001686 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

