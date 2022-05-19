Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Announces Earnings Results

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.40-$6.40 EPS.

Walmart stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,185. The stock has a market cap of $330.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.38. Walmart has a 52 week low of $121.53 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.66.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

