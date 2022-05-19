Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $141.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.66.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 1-year low of $121.53 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.91 and its 200-day moving average is $144.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

