Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.66.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 1-year low of $121.53 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.38.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Walmart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Walmart by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 57,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

