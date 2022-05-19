Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Welltower by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,362,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,584 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,236,000 after purchasing an additional 949,588 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,936,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,127,000 after purchasing an additional 601,859 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $88.22 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $71.34 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 117.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.37.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.25.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

