Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating) shares rose 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.90 ($0.28). Approximately 52,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 214,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.28).

The stock has a market capitalization of £40.58 million and a P/E ratio of 9.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 1.16 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a positive change from Wentworth Resources’s previous dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Wentworth Resources’s payout ratio is presently 0.87%.

Wentworth Resources plc, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

