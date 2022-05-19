WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270.20 Million

Brokerages expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) to post $270.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $275.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $261.49 million. WNS posted sales of $236.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.54 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. WNS’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

WNS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.29. 159,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,984. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.50. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $91.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,005,000 after acquiring an additional 153,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 547.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 269,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

