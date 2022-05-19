Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) will post $207.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.70 million. Wolfspeed reported sales of $145.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year sales of $725.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $722.70 million to $729.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $948.95 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolfspeed.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.71. 1,625,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,821. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $142.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.10.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

