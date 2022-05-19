Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Receives GBX 920 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 910 ($11.22).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.08) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.33) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.86) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of WKP stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 665 ($8.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,992. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.04. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 592.50 ($7.30) and a one year high of GBX 979 ($12.07). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 671.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 759.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.