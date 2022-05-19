Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of WOR opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $457,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

