Yield Guild Games 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15.69 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $65.75 million and approximately $15.69 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001934 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 103.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.09 or 0.00871594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $136.99 or 0.00460847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033436 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,296.45 or 1.65833205 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,374,548 coins.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

