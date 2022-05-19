YVS.Finance (YVS) Market Capitalization Achieves $122,307.47

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0923 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YVS.Finance has a total market capitalization of $122,307.47 and $44,670.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,244 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

