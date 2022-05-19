Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Weber posted earnings of $157.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 99.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Weber.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. Weber had a negative return on equity of 26.20% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Weber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE:WEBR traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.14. 487,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,191. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20. Weber has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Weber’s payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

In other Weber news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weber (WEBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.