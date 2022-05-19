Zacks: Analysts Expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) to post $121.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.00 million and the lowest is $121.80 million. Momentive Global reported sales of $109.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year sales of $499.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.40 million to $500.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $570.75 million, with estimates ranging from $570.00 million to $571.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Momentive Global.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNTV. TheStreet lowered Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum raised Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

NASDAQ:MNTV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,290. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 256.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the first quarter worth $2,712,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the first quarter worth $10,680,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 114.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 491.2% in the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 456,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 379,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

