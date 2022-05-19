ZClassic Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $126.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $385,771.48 and approximately $126.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.42 or 0.00342714 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00062082 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00067246 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004958 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

