Zel Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.64 or 0.00342642 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00062620 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00067480 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000563 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

