Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.0136

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $155,229.61 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.10 or 0.00350766 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00062840 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00068320 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004958 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,431,874 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

