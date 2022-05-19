Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.52-$6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.15. 1,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,491. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $73.42 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average of $100.95.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

