$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. TechnipFMC reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of FTI stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 267,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,330,000 after buying an additional 7,779,683 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,761 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235,651 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,487,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 4,353.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,860,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,933 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

