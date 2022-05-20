$0.05 EPS Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. UWM reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover UWM.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on UWM to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in UWM by 175.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 13,601 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth $36,053,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UWM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in UWM by 46.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 558,245 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UWMC stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.96. 1,871,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,635. UWM has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $366.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

UWM Company Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.